INDIALIFESTYLE

Forty slum kids to participate in R-Day parade

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time, slum children in the 11-18 age group, who used to beg at traffic signals, will be participating in the Republic Day parade this year.

They will carry placards with the slogan ‘bhiksha se shiksha ki ore’ (from beggary to education).

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “In a first, beggars from slum areas will participate in the Republic Day parade of any state. Over 40 children, who used to beg at crossroads, are rehearsing daily for it.”

“Now, their life is transformed due to Project Smile that is aimed to bring these children out of beggary and connect them with the mainstream. We have been working with these children for the last 1.5 years,” added Singh.

He said that “The work of providing them education and connecting them with schools is being done. Now, we are bringing them to the parade practice so that they have some new experience and gain confidence.”

Balbir Singh Maan of NGO ‘Umeed’, which is playing an important role in Project Smile, said, “Earlier, these poor children used to beg for money. But we have been educating them since last year. Today, they are full of confidence to participate in the R-Day parade.”

Pratap Vikram Singh of Project Smile said, “The kids are performing at par with the kids of convents and government schools, rehearsing for the R-Day parade. A year-and-a-half back, these children never wanted to talk to anyone as they were not ready to trust us. It took us a long time to build trust. We gave them toys, started running smart classes for them and gave them exposure.”

20230125-134005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andrew Tye joins Lucknow Super Giants as replacement for injured Mark...

    TV18 shares down 17%, Network 18 Media at 20% lower circuit

    NGT raps PCB, Ghaziabad Municipal Corp over inaction on illegal dairy...

    Child’s statement leads to father’s arrest for mother’s murder