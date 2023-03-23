SPORTSFOOTBALL

Forward Rony Barbosa eager for Brazil debut

Forward Rony Barbosa described his Brazil call-up as a unique moment and promised to contribute in “some way” as he prepares to make his international debut against Morocco.

The 27-year-old Palmeiras attacker is among nine uncapped players in the Brazil squad for Saturday’s clash in Tangier and he is expected to be given at least some game time by interim manager Ramon Menezes, a Xinhua report said.

“I can’t believe I’m here with these players that I’ve only seen in video games,” Rony told reporters.

“I’ll try to contribute in some way, but the most important thing is the experience of being with these great players. It’s a unique moment to be a part of and enjoy,” he added.

The fixture at Ibn Batouta stadium will be the first outing for both sides since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil were eliminated on penalties by Croatia in the quarterfinals while Morocco became the first African team to reach the semifinals of football’s showpiece event, falling to France 2-0.

The last time Morocco and Brazil met in an official match was in 1998 when Brazil prevailed 2-0 in Belen. The teams also crossed paths in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup in France, a match Brazil won 3-0.

