Fossil to roll out Wear OS 3 update on Gen 6 smartwatches

Watchmaker brand Fossil announced on Monday that it will begin rolling out Wear OS 3 to its Gen 6 wellness edition smartwatches, which will offer improved wellness features and a streamlined design.

The latest version offers increased speed and performance with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, rapid charging, Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity and more.

“Our latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is our most advanced smartwatch yet, that uses the Google Wear OS and our array of integrated health metrics to offer a transformative wellness experience to our fitness-first users,” Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India, said in a statement.

The new version of the smartwatch brings an updated user interface, redesigned watch navigation, and an increase in performance and quality for wellness metrics.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers SpO2 measurement, estimated cardio fitness level, automatic workout detection, continuous heart rate tracking, sleep insights, and more, the company said.

The Wellness Edition launched in three styles with a newly-designed 44mm case, including black IP, silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold-tone stainless steel.

The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch touchscreen display, 8GB storage and 1GB RAM, and water resistance. It costs Rs 24,245 and comes with a variety of silicone straps for Rs 2,432 each.

