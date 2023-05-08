INDIALIFESTYLE

Foundation laid for 400ft Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday laid the foundation for the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad.

The 400 feet (120 meters) tall structure will be constructed on six acres of land in Narsingi at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

The tower will house the temples of Sri Sri Radha Krishna and Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

The chief minister announced Rs 25 crore on behalf of the state government for the construction of the temple. He said that the state government supports organizations that promote peace and spirituality.

The tower will be another cultural landmark for Hyderabad. It will highlight the Telangana heritage in the form of Kakatiya architectural elements.

Accommodation facility will be available for 1,500 devotees. Constructions will be undertaken using cutting-edge technology with the skill of the Kakatiyas to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of Telangana.

The tower will also have an Annadanam hall, where 500 visiting devotees will be served food at one time.

A library, Kalyanai Auditorium, IMAX open air theatres, lecture halls, Q complex, and guest rooms will be part of the temple structures. Technologically advanced laser shows will be arranged to help youth understand the history of Lord Krishna along with his teachings.

Chief Minister KCR described temples as community centers.

“All religions connect with the temple. Religion is universal. There is nothing wrong with religion. Religious ignorance and fanaticism is a threat to us. Religion does not encourage us to make mistakes. But religious stupidity takes all human beings into madness. Religious madness drives humans to commit inhuman acts,” he said, adding that there is no place for violence in any religion.

KCR termed Hare Krishna’s support to Telangana government as commendable.

Akshaya Patra is supplying meals through Annapoorna to school children and providing food for the poor in Hyderabad without stopping for a single day. This is a testament to their dedication. “Thank you Akshaya Patra on behalf of the people of Telangana,” he said.

Hare Krishna Movement Chairman Madhu Pandita Dasa, Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad President Satya Goura Chandra Dasa, Krishna Goseva Mandali Secretary Suresh Kumar Agarwal, Aurobindo Pharm Limited MD Nithyananda Reddy and others were present

