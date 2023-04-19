Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district.

The port, to be developed at a cost of Rs 4,362crore, would provide direct and indirect employment to 25,000 people and play a key role in handling exports and imports from other states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The Chief Minister also laid foundations for Rs 360 crore fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem at Etcherla mandal, Rs 176.35 crore Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project that would take water to Hiramandalam reservoir from Gotta Barrage and the Rs 300 crore Mahendratanaya offshore Reservoir Project works.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he reiterated the government’s commitment to change the landscape of north coastal Andhra and ensure tangible balanced regional development.

He announced that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in September.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Mulapeta Port and other developmental works would change the face of the Srikakulam district transforming the local villages into cities like Mumbai and Chennai over a period of time.

Regretting that the north Andhra region remained backward for several decades despite the area being rich with the waters of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, he said that the Mulapeta Port, which is expected to be completed in two years, would encourage growth of ancillary industries in the surrounding areas and would provide employment to the local youth.

The Mulapeta Port, being built in an area of 1250 acres with an annual capacity of 23.5 million tonnes, will have four loading and unloading berths to handle exports and imports of coal, multipurpose containers and the general cargo. He hoped that the port’s handling capacity would reach 100 million tonnes.

The Rs 15 crore Manchineellapeta fish land centre would be upgraded as a fishing harbour soon, he said, adding that the fishing harbours in the district would encourage deep sea fishing and prevent migration of fishermen to other parts of the country.

He said he would complete the Mahendra Tanaya and Vamsadhara second phase stage-2 works which were initiated by his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The works of the Uddhanam Kidney Centre have reached the final stage, he said, adding he would inaugurate it in June.

The Rs 700 crore safe drinking water project to bring purified water to Uddanam area from Hiramandalam Reservoir would be ready in the next few months and permanently end the recurrence of kidney ailments, he said.

Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project would help stabilise the Ayacut with the supply of 19 TMC of water helping the farmers opt for second crop similar to coastal districts, he said.

The linking of Vamsadhara-Nagavaali Rivers would be completed in August while the foundation stone for the Rs 265 crore water works extension project in Pathapatnam constituency will be laid in June, he said.

He said he would lay foundation stones for the Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre on May 3 and for the Tribal University at Saluru in June and added that all these developmental work would totally change the facade of the Srikakulam district and north Andhra.

The establishment of four new medical colleges besides a tribal engineering college in the region would also serve the growing medical needs of the locals and elevate the lives of the tribal youth, he added.

