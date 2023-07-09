INDIA

Foundation of Agniveer Scheme wrong, shattering dreams of youth to serve country: Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre over the Agniveer Scheme saying it’s very foundation is wrong and has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Earlier it was the dream of the youth to join the army and serve the country. Respecting the resolve of the youth to serve the country, they were given better facilities and job security.”

“The very foundation of Agniveer scheme is wrong. It has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and has created various apprehensions. The result is in front,” Ramesh said, attaching a news report that highlighted that youths were leaving the Agniveer scheme.

The Congress has been critical of the scheme brought by the central government last year.

2023070936258

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From treks to street food: ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ cast enjoy in...

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal’s 124 in vain as Suryakumar, David carry Mumbai...

    Nicholas Pooran quits West Indies white-ball captaincy after World Cup debacle

    Two Maoists, one from Chhattisgarh, with Rs 6-lakh reward, lay down...