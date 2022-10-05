INDIA

Foundation stone for IIT-Goa campus to be laid in next six months: CM

Questioning the media whether it is right to give front page space to those opposing the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa (IIT-Goa), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the foundation stone for this project will be laid within the next six months.

Ever since an IIT was allotted to Goa by the Centre in 2014, the institute started functioning in a temporary campus housed at the Goa Engineering College (GEC) campus located in Ponda.

The IIT-Goa campus proposed at Sanguem in South Goa is facing opposition from the locals, and recently people also staged protests in Panaji, around 60 km from the proposed site.

“Just 8 to 10 people were protesting against the IIT in the capital city. Media should understand what should be highlighted. Doesn’t the media want development,” Sawant asked, while attending a programme in Sanguem.

He said such opposition for developmental works will not be tolerated.

“This government is for the people. We all should get united and work for the IIT. Within the next six months, we can lay the foundation stone,” Sawant said, adding that only locals from the area will get opportunities in non-teaching jobs.

“I appeal to those agitating against the project to withdraw the protest and submit documents to the collector if they have land in the proposed area. It is my responsibility to compensate them,” Sawant said.

