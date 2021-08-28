Foundation stone for a common user petroleum facility, to be utilised by three State-run oil marketing companies, was laid at Sadashibpur in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone in presence of MoS, petroleum & natural gas, Rameswar Teli, local MP Mahesh Sahoo and MLA Seemarani Nayak. Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined the programme through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Purvoday is to ensure infrastructure development of eastern part of India. India cannot be developed without the development of the eastern part of the country. Our PM emphasized the need for focused development of eastern India to fuel next wave of national growth.”

As a result, the eastern States of India, in particular Odisha has witnessed accelerated growth in the past years, he said.

Pradhan said the common user petroleum facility will lead to reducing the transportation cost of petroleum materials in the regions of central & north Odisha and it will be connected with railways line also.

Due to this project, Dhenkanal district will also have other small industries and will be the reason of employment generation for the local people, he added.

“The facility will reinforce Supply security of Petrol & Diesel to Central & North Odisha. Being constructed at a cost of Rs 394 crore with 42,000 kilolitre storage capacity will be commissioned in 2023 and will create significant employment opportunities,” Puri said in a tweet.

MoS Teli emphasised on timely completion of the terminal project. More such projects are in the proposal from the ministry for the development of Odisha and Assam, he added.

Three oils PSUs — IOCL, BPCL and HPCL will use the facility. While BPCL will be the lead company for developing this facility, the Capex will be shared amongst participating companies based on a mutually agreed formula.

