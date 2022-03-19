A founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi, Najeeb Haroon, has called for the resignation of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying it is the only way to end the current political turmoil, Friday Times reported.

Speaking to Geo News, Haroon said that Imran Khan’s resignation is “the only way to move forward and bring this crisis to an end”, adding that another PTI member should step forward to become the Prime Minister.

“The country can no longer sustain instability and PM Imran Khan must shed his stubbornness and somebody else from within the party be brought forward as the prime ministerial candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, more disgruntled PTI MPs have publicly voiced their disappointment with Imran Khan’s government, indicating that they may vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against him.

The latest MNA, Aamir Talal Gopang from Muzaffargarh, Punjab, released a video message distancing himself from the PTI.

“I will decide on the no-confidence motion according to the people and my conscience,” he said, adding that the incumbent government had done ‘no development work’ in three-and-a-half years.

PTI MNA Afzal Dhandla from Bhakkar also released a message, saying, “I will use my vote in accordance with my conscience and not under any greed or pressure.”

