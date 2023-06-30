INDIA

Four accused in abduction, killing of Jharkhand Principal held in Delhi

Four men, wanted for abduction and murder of a college principal in Jharkhand, were nabbed from Delhi’s Khanpur area, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Rustam Ali, 64, his sons Sakib, 32, and Suban, 25, and Amrit Thakur, 25, all residents of Jharkhand’s Godda district .

According to police, on June 9, complainant Fatima Khatun reported that on June 8 at about 10 a.m, her husband Najiruddin, the principal of a college in Godda, had left for Bihar’s Bhagalpur by car.

“At about 6.30 p.m, when he was coming back, he was abducted from the flyover of Gerua river. Total 17 persons were named in the FIR registered at Basantrai police station,” said a police officer.

During the investigation, a police team from Basantrai had recovered the body of Najiruddin from the roadside at Diyajorimahajama in Godda.

Four accused were arrested, however, the main culprits, Rustam Ali, the brother of the deceased, and his sons were still at large.

“The accused were hiding in the southeast district area of Delhi. Hence, a team of Basantrai police station reached Delhi and shared the information with southeast district police for assistance,” the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that one of the wanted criminals, Amrit, was apprehended from Shutter Wali Gali, Khanpur.

Sakib, Saban and Rustam Ali were also apprehended from Tughlakabad Extension in Govindpuri, he said.

“All the accused were interrogated and subsequently handed over to Basantrai police team for further proceedings,” the officer added.

