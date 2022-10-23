INDIA

Four accused in Punjab shopkeeper’s murder held

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons, including two shooters, were arrested for murdering a shopkeeper in Punjab’s Tarn Taran earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav informed on Sunday that the arrested persons were close associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh alias Satta, who, in turn, are close associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Those arrested have been identified as shooters Gurkirat Singh alias Ghugi of village Sheron in Tarn Taran and Ajmeet Singh of Naushera Pannuan in the district too.

Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh, both residents of Batala, were arrested for providing weapons and other logistic support to the shooters.

Police had also recovered four pistols, two of 9mm and two .30 bore, from their possession, he added.

Gurjant Singh was shot dead at his shop by two assailants at his shop on October 11.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said that following reliable inputs, Tarn Taran police, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate, and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested all four accused in a joint operation.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were hatching a conspiracy to commit another targeted killing in the area of Amritsar at the behest of Landa and Rinda.

20221023-172603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Highest force deployment for fourth phase of Bengal polls

    Soundarya Rajinikanth blessed with second baby boy

    3 killed in blast in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas

    ‘Will not allow country to fall into Talibani culture’, Ajmer Dargah...