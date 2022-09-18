In a latest development in connection with the AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan case, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested four persons, who attacked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in the Jamia area during the raid.

One of the accused is still on large, and all are said to be close aides of the AAP MLA.

The arrested accused were identified as Shakeel Ahmad, Anwar, Sikander and Afsar. The official said that the accused have been apprehended for obstructing the raiding party of ACB during the official discharge of their duty.

“Accused Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan is still at large in one case of Arms Act of PS Jamia Nagar. Efforts are being made to arrest him,” the official said.

Amanatullah was placed under arrest by the ACB on Friday. The ACB has sought a 14-day police custody of Amanatullah. The court after hearing their arguments, granted them four days’ custody.

It has been alleged that Amanatullah Khan while working as the Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines. He was accused of indulging in corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued memorandum against such illegal recruitments.

Further, it was alleged that as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah had rented out a number of properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

Amanatullah Khan had also misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi government.

“From the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch, four locations were searched. From these locations, Rs 24 Lakhs cash and two illegal and unlicensed weapons and cartridges and ammunition was also recovered. Also, at one of the locations, outside the residence of Amanatullah, the search team consisting of an ACP was attacked by the relatives and other known persons of Amanatullah and they also caused obstruction in discharge of Government duty to ACB officers,” said Madhur Verma Additional Commissioner of Police, ACB.

Further investigation in the matter was on.

