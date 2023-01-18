INDIA

Four arrested for creating fake website, duping over 1,800 pensioners

NewsWire
0
0

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police has arrested four men for stealing data from a government portal and creating a fake website following which they duped more than 1,800 pensioners.

The accused were identified as Amit Khosa, a resident of Greater Noida; Kanav Kapoor from Noida; Binoy Sarkar and Shankar Mondal, both from Hyderabad.

The Central government’s Jeevan Pramaan portal (www.jeevanpramaan.gov.in) is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners.

The accused created the fake website, jeevanpraman.online, to cheat the beneficiaries.

It offered to generate a life certificate and the procedure for the same. Majority of the content was copied from the actual government website.

According to Prashant Gautam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), the police had recently received a complaint from the National Informatics Centre about the creation of the fake website.

“The majority of the content was copied from the actual government portal and they were accepting payments through this fake website from the customers for Jeevanpramaan services,” said the DCP.

“It was also observed that the fake website was also integrated with a payment gateway and accepting money from the customers for Jeevanpramaan services. The accused were charging Rs 199 from the pensioners. The pensioners were asked to fill up a form with their full details to get a life certificate.”

The IFSO unit of Special Cell lodged an FIR in this connection under sections 419 (impersonating), 420 (cheating) of the IPC read with sections 66-D of the Income Tax Act.

“To nab the accused, the police team gathered technical information of the alleged website, bank and call details from the website registrar, banks. The information was further scrutinised and on the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended the accused persons after conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana,” said the DCP.

The official said that Kanav came in touch with Amit and they started this scam after developing a fake website.

“Kanav had been previously arrested in a similar case for making a fake website. He used to get 50 per cent of the amount, while Amit had earlier worked as a stock market analyst. He used to get 35 per cent of the amount,” said the official.

“Binoy Sarkar had provided the bank details of co-accused Shankar to Amit and he used to get 5 per cent of the amount while Shankar used to get 10 per cent of the amount.”

20230118-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Murder case should be registered against Kejriwal govt’

    China develops UAV with plateau ops capabilities, to deploy at LAC

    Through Khomlainai, girls in Assam find strength and fortune on the...

    Coimbatore police on high alert as drug peddlers get innovative