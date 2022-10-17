INDIA

Four arrested in Assam for links with ABT, AQIS

Assam Police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly having links with Bangladeshi terror module Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said.

Two each were arrested from the Nalbari and Tamulpur districts of the state.

Sadeq Ali and Jakibul Ali, who are suspected to have lured youth to join the terror outfit ABT, were arrested by the Tamulpur police.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Arrest of Sadeq Ali is a significant achievement since he had been radicalizing youth including Jakibul Ali for the past 2 years. He was also associated with JMB & Neo-JMB.”

Meanwhile, Nalbari police in a different operation arrested Habel Ali and Abu Raihan for having terror links with the ABT module.

Superintendent of Police, Nalbari district, Pabindra Kumar Nath said that during interrogation, arrested Habel Ali confessed to motivating a few people to join AQIS and ABT.

The police officer added that the investigation in this matter is on and the police are conducting search operations to find more linkmen of the terror modules.

Assam Police so far has arrested around 44 persons linked with AQIS and ABT from different parts of the state.

