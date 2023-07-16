Chennai, July 16 ( IANS) Four people have been arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the murder of a person in January.

Police in a statement said that a person, Kirubakaran (29), from Kancheepuram was missing since January. The family had lodged a missing complaint with the Kancheepuram police.

Kirubakaran was the nephew of dreaded gangster, Sridhar Dhanapalan. Police after investigation on the missing complaint could not get any lead.

According to a senior officer of the Kancheepuram police, shadow police team reported of tip-offs from some people that a man, Harish (20), had during a drinking session in a bar said that it was he and his friends who had murdered Kirubakaran. Police took Harish into custody and during interrogation he revealed that Kirubakaran was murdered in January itself.

Harish informed the police that he was drinking with Kirubakaran, Karthik(18), Akash(18) and Damotharan (20) when Kirubakaran hit him after an argument. Immediately all of them joined together and hit Kirubakaran repeatedly with a stone killing him instantly. His body was later dumped in an abandoned well and the well was covered with debris.

Police team using the services of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department pumped out water from the abandoned well and the skeletal remains of the deceased were recovered.

All four were produced before a judicial magistrate court which remanded them to judicial custody.

