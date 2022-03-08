Four assault Delhi man, injured files complaint of vehicle theft

Four people were apprehended by the Delhi Police for assaulting a man in the national capital, however, the injured in revenge filed a complaint of motor vehicle theft to strengthen the case against the accused.

The accused were identified as Dhimanshu (23), a resident of Madangiri and Nishu (20), Rahul (21) and Jasvinder Singh (19), all residents of Najafgrah, Delhi.

Furnishing details, DCP Shankar Choudhary said a complaint was lodged by Nobit Ahuja on March 6, regarding the theft of his Royal Enfield Motorcycle from Dwarka Mor following which an FIR under section 379 was registered at Police Station Dwarka North.

At the instance of the complainant, CCTV footage of the spot as well as nearby places and routes were analysed but neither the movement of the complainant nor his motorcycle was found at the spot. Hence, the complainant was examined in detail and after the sustained interrogation, he disclosed that on March 3, a quarrel took place with his friends in the area of Chhawla.

“During the quarrel, he took several injuries on his head and other body parts and immediately reached RTR hospital in injured condition and after treatment, he reached the house. Due to body pain, he did not visit the Police Station,” the DCP said.

Further Nobit Ahuja stated that he wanted to see his friends in jail and made a plan to book his friend in a theft case of motorcycle which was sold to Dimanshu by him through registered owner but that was not transferred in favour of Dhimanshu in the transport authority so far. As per the plan, an E-FIR regarding the theft of Royal Enfield Motorcycle was registered by him online.

Later on, as per the statement of Nobit Ahuja, another FIR under sections 323, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station-Chhawla and all the accused — Dhimanshu, Nishu, Rahul and Jasvinder Singh — were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused involved in the physical assault case disclosed that about 8-10 days back, a heated argument took place with Nobit over a belt that one of them had bought from the latter’s shop.

“So to take revenge, they made a plan and called Nobit Ahuja to an abandoned place situated near their locality and assaulted him,” the official added.

