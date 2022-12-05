INDIA

Four Ayyappa devotees killed in Andhra road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Jampani village in Vemuru mandal when a mini-truck in which they were travelling overturned.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Tenali. The victims were Ayyappa devotees from Krishna district.

The deceased were identified as Pasham Ramesh (55), B. Panduranga Rao (40), B. Pavan Kumar (25) and Bodina Ramesh (42).

The victims were returning home after visiting Sabarimala in Kerala. After reaching Tenali Railway Station early in the morning, they boarded Tata Ace to reach their destination in Krishna district.

Police said the vehicle driver apparently lost control due to high speed and also the dense fog in the area. While three persons died on the spot, the fourth succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The injured were admitted to a government-run hospital at Tenali. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical and authorities were making arrangements to shift them to Guntur.

20221205-092201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palaniswami lashes out at DMK over NEET aspirant’s death

    Moosewala’s two pet dogs mourning his death!

    Andhra CM unveils annual credit plan outlay of Rs 2.8L cr

    Milind Teltumbde: From coal miner to top Maoist commander of central...