INDIA

Four B’luru youths on weekend trip drown in lake, bodies found

NewsWire
0
0

Rescue workers on Monday fished out the bodies of remaining two out of four youths, who drowned in the Ramanathapura lake in Devanahalli taluk in Chikkaballapura district close to Bengaluru, said officials.

The bodies of two youths were found late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sheik Tahir, Touheed, Shahid, Faizal Khan. All are aged 18 and residents of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru. Police said that the youths had gone on a weekend trip to tourist spot Nandi Hills on Sunday. While returning they had gone to swim in the lake.

Police stated that one of the boys did not know how to swim and started drowning. Three others lost their lives in a bid to save him. The villagers, after noticing the bike and helmets on the banks of the lake, informed the authorities.

Vishwanathapura police, Fire Force and Emergency services authorities rushed to the spot and launched the operation. The dead bodies have been shifted to the Akash hospital of Devanahalli. Further investigation is on.

20230529-142202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tory Burch presents the Fall Winter’22 collection

    Leopard’s skeleton found in Gurugram

    Lucknow varsity to promote 1 lakh students without exams

    Domestic air passenger traffic crosses 4-lakh mark for two straight days