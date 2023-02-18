INDIA

Four booked for tracking, sharing govt officers’ movement in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Four people have been booked under the Information Technology Act for allegedly tracking and sharing movements of the Government Geology department’s officers on WhatsApp groups.

In his complaint to the Navsari rural police station on Friday, Mining officer Kamlesh Al of the Geology Department stated that “three to four persons were found constantly sitting outside the department’s office.

“When we randomly checked their phones, we found five WhatsApp groups where movements and real-time locations of geology department officers’ were being shared via text or audio messages,” the officer claimed.

20230218-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 37 cr people benefitted under PMMY in last 9 yrs:...

    Even low-cost air sensors can improve pollution forecasting: Research

    WhatsApp faces global outage, including India

    Tomatoes, almonds, coffee among most hit by climate change