Four people have been booked under the Information Technology Act for allegedly tracking and sharing movements of the Government Geology department’s officers on WhatsApp groups.

In his complaint to the Navsari rural police station on Friday, Mining officer Kamlesh Al of the Geology Department stated that “three to four persons were found constantly sitting outside the department’s office.

“When we randomly checked their phones, we found five WhatsApp groups where movements and real-time locations of geology department officers’ were being shared via text or audio messages,” the officer claimed.

