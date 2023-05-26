INDIA

Four booked under PSA for anti-national activities in J&K’s Baramulla

Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district booked four persons under Public Safety Act (PSA) for involvement in anti-national activities after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, officials said on Friday.

The booked persons identified as Javaid Hussain Yatoo resident of Goshbugh Pattan, Jan Nisar Khaliq Ganai, resident of Chanderhama Pattan, Abid Parvaiz Hajam, resident of Andergam Pattan and Nisar Ahmad Wani, resident of Sultanpora, Pattan have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

“Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons for their involvement in anti-national activities. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ways,” police said.

“Consistent actions of Police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to treat anti-national elements in accordance to law.”

