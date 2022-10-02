INDIA

Four burnt alive as tractor-tanker collide in Sitapur

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons were burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district when a tractor collided with a tanker carrying ethanol and the two vehicles caught fire due to the impact.

The incident took place around Saturday midnight near Muratpur village on Biswan Reusa road.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to reports, Pau Sardar, son Baldev Singh of Thangaon police station area, was going to sell paddy in a tractor trolley in Sitapur.

A tanker was on its way to Gonda when both the vehicles collided head on.

The tanker overturned and caught fire as ethanol was inflammable. The fire also engulfed the tractor.

The police and fire tenders rushed in to douse the flames.

The district magistrate and superintendent of police also reached the spot.

20221002-052401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guilty will not be spared in gang-rape case: T’gana Minister

    Now even a public prosecutor in Bengal has to approach court...

    ‘Karthi was the one who motivated me to learn horse riding,’...

    Tighten security in smaller cities in festive season, Centre tells states