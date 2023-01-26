INDIA

Four candidates move Gujarat HC to challenge Assembly poll results

Two candidates each from the BJP and Congress have moved the Gujarat High Court to challenge the state Assembly poll results.

The petitioners — BJP’s Harshad Ribadiya (Visavadar constituency), Hitesh Vasava (Dediyapada) and Congress candidates Lalit Kagathara (Tankara) and Raghu Desai from Radhanpur constituency — common grievances are that winning candidates have either left many subjects unfilled or concealed some important information from the Election Commission.

They alleged that such candidates’ nomination forms should have been rejected by the returning officer, which did not happen.

In his plea, former Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara said that BJP’s candidate and now MLA Durlabhji Devariya had not given details about his educational qualification, there is incomplete information about property owned by the candidate, though he owns car, yet he has not declared it in the affidavit. For concealing information, returning office should have rejected his candidature.

Whereas BJP Harshad Ribadiya’s grievance is that AAP’s elected MLA Bhupat Bhayani is facing charges of corruption and trial for siphoning off public money, but he had not disclosed the information while filing candidature, yet, returning officer approved his candidature and post elections, declared him elected.

The petitioners seek to nullify the election results in their respective constituencies.

