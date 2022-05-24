A day after heavy rains, thunderstorm and strong winds, two incidents of wall collapse, and trees being uprooted were reported in Gurugram.

In the first incident, four luxury cars parked in the Aaron Ville Society, in Sector 48 on the Sohna Road, were damaged due to the collapse of a 12-feet-high wall of the adjoining Parsvnath Green Ville Society.

In the second incident, a wall collapse was also reported in the Sushant Lok area but cause no damage.

According to a report, a 12 ft high and 50 ft long portion of the dilapidated wall of Parsvnath Green Ville Society collapsed due to rain, damaging the car of a retired district judge and vehicles of two other people parked in the society were also damaged, causing panic among the residents.

The residents alleged that the builder has used substandard construction material in the construction of the wall because of this, the wall collapsed and fell when it rained.

Wall debris has fallen in many houses in the Arona Society. However, no one was injured. Many trees were also uprooted.

Station House Officer, Badshahpur police said that a complaint has been received about the matter. “Vehicles were damaged due to the fall of the wall. Many trees have also been damaged, the whole matter is being investigated. A case will be registered after an investigation,” he said.

