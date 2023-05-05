INDIA

Four children drown in pit filled with rain water in UP

Four children died by drowning in a pit filled with water near a brick kiln in Gajraula area of the district.

According to sources, the incident took place on Friday morning when the children playing near the pit fell into it and drowned.

The pit was filled with rainwater and it was only when the children’s parents started looking for them, that they realised that they may have fallen into the pit.

The deceased have been identified as Saurav, Ajit, Sonali and Neha. All were below ten years of age. Their parents are residents of Bihar who work at the brick kiln and live nearby in Nauner village.

Police have taken the brick kiln owner into custody.

