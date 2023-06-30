Four children under the age of five lost their lives when the wall of an abandoned factory collapsed onto their makeshift tents.

The incident happened on Thursday in Halol taluka of Panchmahal district in Gujarat after heavy rainfall.

Five other individuals, including two children, sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

The children, who have lost their lives, are Chiriram Damor (5), Abhishek Bhuriya (4), Gungun Bhuriya (2), and Muskan Bhuriya (5).

According to the police, the affected families had migrated from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to work as labourers at a construction site situated near an unused chemical factory in Chandrapura village, Halol taluka.

To shelter themselves, the families had set up temporary tents adjacent to the boundary wall of the factory. As heavy rain continued to lash the region, the ground became saturated, and the factory wall collapsed over the tents of the labourers.

In addition to the fatalities, five other individuals, including two women and two children, sustained injuries in the incident. Swift action was taken to provide medical aid to the injured victims.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Halol, where they received essential medical attention.

One of the injured victims required further specialised treatment and was subsequently transferred to Vadodara for advanced medical care.

Himanshu Solanki, the District Superintendent of Police, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He said that the relentless heavy rain had played a significant role in the wall collapse, leading to this tragic loss of lives.

