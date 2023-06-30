INDIA

Four children killed in wall collapse in Gujarat’s Halol

NewsWire
0
0

Four children under the age of five lost their lives when the wall of an abandoned factory collapsed onto their makeshift tents.

The incident happened on Thursday in Halol taluka of Panchmahal district in Gujarat after heavy rainfall.

Five other individuals, including two children, sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

The children, who have lost their lives, are Chiriram Damor (5), Abhishek Bhuriya (4), Gungun Bhuriya (2), and Muskan Bhuriya (5).

According to the police, the affected families had migrated from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to work as labourers at a construction site situated near an unused chemical factory in Chandrapura village, Halol taluka.

To shelter themselves, the families had set up temporary tents adjacent to the boundary wall of the factory. As heavy rain continued to lash the region, the ground became saturated, and the factory wall collapsed over the tents of the labourers.

In addition to the fatalities, five other individuals, including two women and two children, sustained injuries in the incident. Swift action was taken to provide medical aid to the injured victims.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Halol, where they received essential medical attention.

One of the injured victims required further specialised treatment and was subsequently transferred to Vadodara for advanced medical care.

Himanshu Solanki, the District Superintendent of Police, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He said that the relentless heavy rain had played a significant role in the wall collapse, leading to this tragic loss of lives.

2023063031653

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pawsome’ ways to celebrate your dog’s birthday

    Rapper MC Stan features on Times Sqaure: Has been a dream...

    EC recognises Apna Dal (S) as state-level party

    Meet Flemingson Lazarus, lone Indian who successfully finished IRONMAN 70.3 Egypt