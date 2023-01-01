At least four civilians were killed and six other injured in a terror attack at a village in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, police said.

Police sources said terrorists fired at three houses in Dangri village, around 8 km away from Rajouri town.

“Terrorists fired at civilians living in three houses in Dangri village, injuring 10 people.

“While doctors said 3 injured had been declared as brought dead, another succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital,” a police official said.

“Senior police and military officers reached the village to supervise the cordon and search operation to nab the terrorists,” a source said.

The injured are being airlifted to the Jammu Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment, an official said.

