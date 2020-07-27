Four-day AIFF-SAI joint special reconversion course kicks-off

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) As part of AIFFs plan to guide SAI coaches to understand the process of AFC-AIFF coach education system, All India Football Federation, in association with Sports Authority (SAI), is conducting a Special Reconversion Course which kicked-off on Monday.

The four-day-long reconversion course is being attended by 48 SAI coaches. Two sessions are scheduled for every day.

Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary, Abhishek Yadav, director, national teams; Isac Doru, technical director, AIFF and Savio Medeira, director, coach education were all present in the virtual opening session.

Das thanked SAI for coming forward and partnering with AIFF for the course. He also lauded Sandeep Pradhan, DG, SAI for his untiring efforts all throughout.

“We are grateful to SAI for coming forward and partnering with us. I would like to thank Sandeep Pradhan for his untiring efforts to implement this. We have been trying to do this since long,” said Das.

“Combining the knowledge of NIS Patiala which focuses on Sports science and AIFF courses will be a perfect scenario for the coaches to grow. AIFF will always be there to provide whichever support is required.”

“Without coaches, the game can’t be improved nationally. India is on the cusp of taking it to the next level. Our youth development, FIFA rankings have improved in recent times significantly,” Das continued.

Medeira stated the foremost aim of this course is to help all SAI coaches who are yet to attend AFC/AIFF coaching courses yet. He too praised SAI for organising the course amidst the ongoing pandemic situation.

“This is an excellent initiative from SAI. The planning is really thorough and detailed. This course is primarily targeted to those coaches who possess NIS degrees and further want to continue coaching,” he informed.

“NIS primarily deals with sports science quite extensively. On the other hand, AFC courses focus more on match situations, new methodologies, observing the game and analysis. So, a synergy will be the perfect gateway for the coaches,” Medeira said.

“Better decision making is of paramount importance which is also a trait of a better coach. Our primary aim is to help the SAI coaches who haven’t attended AFC courses yet through this reconversion course.”

Doru stressed on developing a winning mentality, which is the key to excel. “We need to develop a winning mentality. We need to instil it in the youngsters’ minds. We train to win, not only participate. A win gives us confidence. It builds a champion mentality.”

“We are not giving you (coaches) the fish, rather we’ll teach you how to fish. India is full of talent who are like liquid gold. Except for the coaches, you cannot make jewellery. Coaches need to learn the principles of game, training methodologies, specific characteristics of diff age-groups. Individual, as well as the combined performance, needs to be assessed.“

–IANS

