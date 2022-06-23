The four-day Ambubachi Mela that remained suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic has started here in Kamakhya temple situated at Nilachal Hills, an official said.

The Ambubachi Mela draws a large number of devotees to Kamakhya temple every year. In the last two years, the rituals were performed by the priests only, but this year the temple will remain open for the ascetics, devotees, and visitors.

It is believed that during these four days, Goddess Kamakhya goes through the annual menstruation cycle.

The devotees started flocking in much before the beginning of ‘Ambubachi Mahayog’ but looking into the devastating flood situation the state is going through, the celebrations are little bit toned-down.

Some Covid-related restrictions are also being imposed as Kamrup (Metro) District Administration is expecting to draw around 10 lakh devotees in the temple premises, more than 5,000 of whom had already gathered in Kamakhya Railway Station and Old Jail Complex at Fancy Bazar.

For surveillance of the temple premises, 800 CCTV cameras have been installed, 500 by the city police and 300 by the temple authorities.

Three tented accommodations along with toilet facilities have been set up in Pandu Port Camp, Maligaon, and Old Jail Complex which can accommodate around 30,000 devotees in each, said the officials.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to Twitter on Wednesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela and welcomed the devotees to Assam for this holy pilgrimage.

