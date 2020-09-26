Four-day ‘Destination North-east 2020’ event to boost tourism

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) With the objective of taking the north-east region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer to strengthen national integration, the Central government will on Sunday give a push to the ‘Destination North-east 2020’ event to boost tourism which has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Destination North-east’ is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER). The theme of the event is “the Emerging Delightful Destinations” which speaks of the tourist destinations emerging stronger and more attractive.

The programme focuses mostly on tourism and coincides with ‘World Tourism Day’ which falls on September 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the chairman of the North-eastern Council, will inaugurate the event on Sunday through virtual medium.

Union Minister of State (independent charge), DoNER, Jitendra Singh, will be the guest of honour. The four-day programme will feature audio-visual presentation of the tourist spots of the states and the region, messages from state icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of handicrafts, traditional fashion and local products.

There will be special messages from the state Chief Ministers and Tourism Ministers as well as display of cultural items of individual states and medley performances combining the cultures of all the eight states.

Earlier, this week unveiling the logo and song for the festival ‘Destination North- east 2020’, Jitendra Singh said the event has been travelling across the country since the last couple of years from Varanasi in 2019 to the lawns of India Gate in New Delhi or in Chandigarh before that and now it will be virtually reaching your homes this year.

The north-eastern region will be one of the favourite tourist and business destinations of India post-Covid-19 and will be an important engine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, focusing on “Vocal for Local”, Singh added.

He said the event ‘Destination North-east 2020’ is also an effort to make everyone explore the local destinations rather than going abroad.

He said by remaining mostly corona-free, the north-east offers a safe and attractive tourist destination. The chief guest for the closing ceremony on September 30 will be Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju while Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameshwar Teli will join as the guest of honour.

The north-eastern region has many famous and old religious spots which have been integrated with national tourism circuits for the benefit of pilgrims.

–IANS

rak/khz/bg