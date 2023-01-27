At least four persons reportedly died after inhaling poisonous gas in the abandoned cole mines area of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh. However, which poisonous gas exactly caused the deaths is yet to be ascertained, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Dhanpuri area in Shahdol district on Thursday, when the four persons reportedly went to the abandoned coal mines to steal metal scraps.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Mahto, Hazari Kol, Rahul Kol and Kapil Vishwakarma – all were in their 30s. Sources said their was stir aming the locals after the incident come to the fore on Thursday night, and they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

While the local police recovered the bodies late on Thursday, administrative officials also visited the spot on Friday to probe the matter.

Dhanpuri police station in-charge Ratnambar Shukla said, “The locals created a stir, accusing the cole mines unit of Dhanpuri of negligence for keeping the ‘dead zone’ area open.”

“The police received information that four persons who had gone to the abandoned site did not return for long. Later, they were found dead. The matter is under investigation,” he added.

