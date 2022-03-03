WORLD

Four flights to evacuate Indians from Budapest on Friday: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who is camping in Budapest (Hungary) to oversee the evacuations of Indian nationals, on Thursday said that five flights for India have been planned for the day and four on Friday under Operation Ganga.

Amid the rising numbers of Indian nationals, mostly students who are pouring into Budapest from different borders, India’s Special Envoy to Hungary for evacuation mission, said that over 2000 evacuees from Ukraine have been sent back to India so far.

He also said that all Indians coming from Ukraine are being taken care of by the Indian Mission officials who have made an elaborate arrangement for them. They will be sent by the Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster back to Delhi, Puri added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been personally monitoring the evacuation mission and has chaired five consecutive high level meetings till Wednesday evening and also spoke to Russian President V. Putin over the issue of safe evacuations of the Indian nationals from the war torn country.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Sringla has also spoken to the Russian and Ukrainian Ambassadors for a safe passage of Indian students who are still stuck in various cities of Ukraine.

