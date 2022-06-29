The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has apprehended four foreign nationals for drug peddling, police said on Wednesday.

A quantity of 110 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, and five cell phones, all valued at Rs 13 lakh, were seized from their possession.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand told reporters that two Nigerians, a Tanzanian and a Yemeni national were arrested while two Nigerians, who are the main suppliers of cocaine and methamphetamine, are absconding.

Henry Chigbo Umebuenyi, 28, and Amobi Chuwudi, 21, both Nigerians, have been arrested for cocaine peddling. Divine EbukaSuzee, a Nigerian residing in Delhi, who is the main supplier, is absconding. The police also identified 17 consumers who are absconding.

Ahmed Kamal Ahmed Bakhrmua, 28, of Yemen and Mathias A Shawa (35), a Tanzanian, have been arrested for peddling methamphetamine. Emmnuel, a Nigerian residing in Bengaluru, who is the main supplier, is absconding. Six users have been identified and they are also absconding.

The accused told police that they were frequently visiting Bengaluru to procure narcotic drugs and bringing the same to Hyderabad and selling to customers to earn easy money.

The police reported the overstay and illegal activities of the arrested foreigners to the FRRO for their deportation. The FRRO Hyderabad issued the orders to initiated further legal proceedings against them on their illegal stay. A case under section 14 of Foreigner Act 1946 and Sec 2 of Passport (Entry into India) Act has been registered at Banjara Hill Police Station.

In another case, H-NEW apprehended five foreign nationals who were staying illegally in Hyderabad. They were found moving suspiciously at Paramount Colony, Banjara Hills and did not possess any valid passport and visa.

Three of them are Nigerians while two others are from Ivory Coast.

According to the police, they were staying even after expiry of their passports and visas and doing illegal activities.

Accordingly, a requisition was forwarded to FRRO Hyderabad to deport them to their native countries. Their temporary travel documents were collected from their respective embassies at Delhi and are being deported to their native countries, police said.

The five were identified as Ugwu Antony Sunday, 38, Obiora Peter Chukwuemeka, 30, and Umeojira Chukwudalu Kinglsey, 29, all from Nigeria and Kone Moussa and Asseu William Decostaire, 33, both from Ivory Coast.

