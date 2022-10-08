INDIA

Four gang-rape woman in Haryana; shoot at her

Four men allegedly gang-raped a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her a job in Haryana’s Rohtak, said police.

When she resisted, they shot at her in the leg.

The 23-year-old woman in a complaint said she belonged to Rajasthan and was living in a rented accommodation in Rohtak for several months.

On Thursday night, Monu took her to his office in the village. She was first gang-raped and then shot at.

“When she resisted, they shot at her in the leg,” the police said. The woman is currently hospitalised.

Police have registered a case against four.

