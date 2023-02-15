INDIA

Four girl students drown in TN’s Karur

In a tragic incident, four girl students of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district died by drowning in the Cauvery while on an excursion to Karur district.

The students were identified as Tamilarasi, Sobhiya, Iniya, and Lavanya.

Karur police officials told IANS that the four girl students of Virumalai Government School in Pudukottai were on an excursion trip and they died by drowning at Mayanur in the district.

The students had participated in a football match and later came to Mayanur. According to police, one girl fell into the water and others tried to save her but drowned themselves too.

The Karur Fire and Rescue Department personnel reached the spot and found the bodies of the four girls.

20230215-183804

