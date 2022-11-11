The four guiding principles that have influenced the design and architecture of new Terminal T2 of Kempegowda International Airport are terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology, and art & culture.

Officials said that Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens are made in India using indigenous technology.

Terminal 2 (T2) was inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The scale of T2 and the insightful design provides passengers with an experience unlike any other. With 90 counters, T2 aims to ensure faster check-ins, and the security check areas are equally easy to navigate. The two-level domestic and international retail and lounge areas are structured to provide scenic views of the greenery within and outside the building.

Apart from this, the L-shaped piers accommodate 19 boarding gates (for Code C equivalent aircraft) that are pulled away from the main complex providing ample room for movement. The terminal interiors are clad in engineered bamboo inspired by traditional Indian cane weaving, and this gives the terminal a contemporary yet classic look and feel.

Officials said that T2 is a first-of-its-kind ‘Terminal in a Garden’ and gives BLR Airport the status of being the ideal extension of Bengaluru city’s green aesthetics. The terminal and the area leading up to it are designed to give passengers an experience of walking in a garden. Right from the entry into the BLR Airport campus from the Main Access Road (MAR) to entering T2 and then boarding aircraft at the piers, passengers will be visually treated with all shades of greens.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said: “With the launch of T2, we have expanded our capacity to cater to additional 25 million passengers every year. What makes T2 more special is not just its scale and size, but also the fact that it’s inspired by Bengaluru city. Built as a terminal in a garden, T2 reflects all that Bengaluru stands for – a green, modern, innovative, sustainable, and culturally rich city. Over the last 14 years, BLR Airport has evolved as the Gateway to South India and with this next phase of expansion, it aims to position the airport as the new Gateway to India.”

20221111-180604