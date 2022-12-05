INDIA

Four Gujarat villages boycott polls over lack of development

NewsWire
0
0

The voters in four villages of Gujarat’s Mehsana district said they were boycotting the elections as no development had taken place in their areas.

The Becharaji Taluka Bariyaf village and Kheralu Taluka’s three villages on Monday claimed that their issues have remained unresolved for decades and hence they were not participating in the voting exercise.

Till 1 p.m. not a single vote was cast in these four villages.

Bariyaf Village sarpanch Raju Patel told the local media, “For decades around half-a-dozen issues were pending, even after several reminders and personal requests nothing has been done. For example, in three decades, the Water Resources Department has certified that underground water was not drinkable, old borewells were sealed but new borewells were not developed.

“The primary school was developed in 1968, it needs regularisation and repairs. Since three terms, turn by turn each sarpanch has taken up matters with the respective authorities, but there is no result, Narmada water has not reached the village.”

Patel on behalf of 1,000 villagers has stated that villagers have boycotted the voting and staged protests. “We will only vote if the Mehsana district collector promises in writing to resolve the pending issues,” he said

In Kheralu Taluka, Varethna, Dalisana, and Davol villagers too have boycott voting. Their demand was to revive the Rupen river, and fill village lakes with Narmada or other voters.

20221205-142608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No FBI team in India to probe K’taka bitcoin scam: CBI

    SC to begin physical hearing from Sep 1

    One dead, 2 critical after inhaling poisonous gas in fish oil...

    #MeToo: MJ Akbar challenges Priya Ramani’s acquittal