Four held for beating pregnant woman in UP

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a pregnant woman in the presence of her minor children.

The police took action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Bhagwatpura locality under Brahmpuri police station in Meerut.

According to IG Meerut range, Praveen Kumar, “It seems to be the case of money lending. All the four accused have been arrested. The woman was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.”

According to police sources, the men mercilessly beat a young man — a daily wager, and his 32-year-old pregnant wife — as they could not repay the loan with interest that they had borrowed in 2017.

The main accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, along with three of his associates allegedly barged into the house of Rishi Singh and thrashed him and his wife Poonam and even attacked their one-year-old and three-year-old children.

The neighbours shot the video and shared it on social media.

According to local sources, Ashok Kumar is involved in house grabbing. He gives money on loan and gets the house mortgaged in his name and then threatens to throw away the occupants.

20221223-091804

