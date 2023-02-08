The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested four men for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man here in Mitraon village, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as — Himanshu Dagar, 20; Dheeraj Toor, 21; Anshul Antil, 20 and Sahil, 21 — all residents of Sonepat district in Haryana.

The accused had even disfigured and smashed the face of the deceased with stones so that he could not be identified.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said: “On February 4, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station that a man was spotted injured and lying unconscious in village Mitraon with blood oozing off his head.

“The police later shifted that person to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” Yadav said.

The police officer said there were multiple injuries on the head of the deceased and his face was smashed with some heavy object.

“The deceased could not be identified. Empty liquor bottles, glasses, stones with iron rods, medicines were also found at the crime scene. A murder case was registered and sensing the gravity, brutality, sensitivity and nature of the crime, a team from the Crime Branch was tasked to identify the deceased and nab the accused,” Yadav said.

The police eventually managed to ascertain the identity of the deceased — Bunty, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

During the investigation, it was learned that Bunty had gone out with some people, and they had consumed alcohol.

Eventually, the identities of the accused persons were also established, Yadav said, adding all the accused were nabbed from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

On questioning, one of the accused — Himanshu Dagar, revealed that Bunty was in a relationship with his sister.

Dagar — whom the police named as the main accused, did not approve of their relationship and he wanted to get it ended.

Along with his friends, Dagar then made a plan to eliminate Bunty without getting caught, the official said.

On the evening of February 4, one of the accused called Bunty from a tea seller’s mobile phone and called him to meet them over a drink.

“After some time, as per their plan, they began an argument that led to a quarrel with Bunty, who was killed with stones. They also stabbed the deceased with a broken liquor bottle and smashed his face to disfigure it so that the body could not be identified,” the police officer said.

