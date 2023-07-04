Delhi Police have arrested four men for robbing a cash collection agent of Rs 50 lakh in outer north Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Subash (23), Dinesh Jakhad (23), Santosh (25) and Abhimanyu (22), all residents of Rajasthan.

According to police, a PCR call was received on June 14 at Alipur police station, regarding a quarrel at Holi Chowk, Alipur following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, it was found that the injured Mukesh Kumar had already been shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela by PCR van. Thereafter on reaching the hospital, complainant Mukesh Kumar, an employee of SS Traders in Chandni Chowk was found under treatment, and his statement was recorded,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Mukesh told police that he along with his colleague Abhimanyu had collected an amount of Rs 50 lakh from one man in Alipur area. Thereafter, after collecting the amount in two bags when they reached a narrow street near Holi Chowk, Bada Shiv Mandir, Alipur, suddenly two people came from behind and robbed of Rs 50 lakh cash from them,” said the DCP.

During the commission of the robbery, Mukesh also sustained some injuries on his forehead and face as he was beaten by robbers.

“In order to arrest the accused, over 100 CCTV Cameras and CDRs of suspects were checked. Based on technical surveillance and with smart interrogation skills, the team was able to identify one of the accused, Abhimanyu, co-worker of Mukesh, who had provided the information of the amount to one of his accomplices Santosh,” said the official, adding that Abhimanyu was subsequently arrested.

The official said that Santosh was also a former employee of SS Traders but he was sacked from his job one week before the incident by the owner of the company. After losing his job, Santosh wanted to take revenge so he roped in Subhash and Dinesh.

“As per the pre-planned conspiracy, Subhash and Dinesh robbed the cash from Mukesh and after committing the robbery, both the accused fled to their home town Bikaner in Rajasthan. However, Santosh, Subhash and Dinesh were nabbed after multiple raids and Rs 50 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the accused,” said the official.

