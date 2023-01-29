Four persons, who were wanted in over 50 cases of thefts, were held by a team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South West Delhi, Manoj C. said that accused Lucky (36), Safeek (21), Majim Ali (25) and Ram Sanjeevan (62) were running a syndicate that was involved in the dismantling and cutting of the stolen high-end cars.

“More than 50 major dismantled parts of the stolen car have been recovered from a godown. One Ashish alias Ashu, cousin of accused Lucky is the mastermind of the whole nexus and presently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Delhi for acute leukemia (Blood Cancer),” said Manoj.

The official said that on January 8, they got a complaint about a vehicle theft from one Swapan Roy. After recording his complaint, the police lodged a case and formed a team to look into the matter.

“The police team scanned the CCTV footage of more than 1,000 cameras to get a clue about the accused. The team visited the spot and pursued the stolen car on CCTV cameras and that lead the team to Alipur, Outer North District about 40 kms from the crime spot,” the official said.

The team also identified a godown in Alipur, Delhi which was being used by the accused. The police conducted a raid at godown and apprehended all the four accused while they were cutting and dismantling one stolen Hyundai Creta. This car was found stolen from Rajouri Garden.

“On interrogation of the arrested accused persons, it has been revealed that accused Lucky runs the whole godown for his cousin Ashu, who is a blood cancer patient and admitted in a private hospital in Delhi. All the accused persons have been taken into police custody and efforts are going on to affect the remaining recovery and arrest of the co-accused persons,” the official added.

