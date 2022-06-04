INDIA

Four held in Goa for ATM fraud

Four persons from Delhi and Haryana were arrested by the Goa Police on Saturday for duping elderly people by stealing their ATM cards and withdrawing money through point of sale (POS) machines.

The accused persons have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Anand Mahabir — all three from New Delhi, and Naveen Kumar from Haryana.

A police officer said that following a complaint from one Milindi Gawade, whose Rs 1,50,000 was withdrawn by the accused persons using the same modus operandi, police had formed a team to nab the accused persons.

According to police, the accused persons target women, who come to withdraw money at ATMs and get themselves involved in having dialogue with them to win their trust and then on the pretext of helping them they exchange the ATM cards.

Police traced the accused persons within 24 hours of complaint.

Police informed that the accused persons carry POS machines with them to withdraw money.

An offence under relevant section has been registered.

