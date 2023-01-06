INDIA

Four held with contraband worth Rs 2 cr near Indo-Nepal border

NewsWire
0
0

Four suspected smugglers have been arrested with contraband worth over Rs 2 crore from Rupaidiha near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma said that a joint patrol of local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal arrested the four suspected smugglers with 435 grams of smack.

The arrested accused were found carrying the banned drug when they were stopped and searched near Rupaidiha railway station.

The price of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated at Rs 2.17 crore, the police said.

The four have been identified as Taj Babu a.k.a. Sameer, Bablu a.k.a Mohammad Amin, Sanjay Kewat and Dinesh — all residents of Rupaidiha, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

The police have lodged a case against the quartet under sections of the NDPS Act.

20230106-092401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab FC, Mohammedan Sporting lock horns in all-important...

    How challenging is it to be a TV anchor? Ask Sudha...

    Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen, invites her to India

    2 Pak terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight