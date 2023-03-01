Four people carrying electronic detonators without any documents were arrested in in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Wednesday morning, police said.

A police team that was conducting a vehicle check at Karamadai found four men in suspicious circumstances and on searching them, found the electronic detonators.

Police said that two of the men purchased the electronic detonators from the state’s Salem and sold to the other two men from Kerala at a higher price.

Police sources told IANS that a thorough interrogation and background check of the four men is on, but did not reveal their names.

On October 23, 2022, the Deepavali eve, a 29-year-old man was charred to death in a car bomb explosion at Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

Jameesha Mubin was allegedly trying to carry out a major explosion on the eve of Deepavali day near a temple in Ukkadam but his lack of experience led to the explosion much before planned leading to his death.

With Coimbatore being a sensitive area, police are not taking any chances on the youths who are in custody and a thorough investigation is conducted on whether the youths were buying and selling detonators for a profit or whether there was something other more serious.

