A crime branch unit of Gurugram police nabbed four robbers including two juveniles for looting over Rs 6.64 lakh from a cash collection agent, the police said on Sunday.

The police have recovered Rs 4.8 lakh, 2 iPhones, clothes, shoes, documents and a motorcycle used in the crime.

According to the police, the complainant told the police that on Saturday around 3.40 p.m., he was going to Udyog Vihar after collecting cash. When he reached Belvedere Rapid Metro Station, three men riding a motorcycle snatched his bag which contained Rs 6,64,413 cash, his wallet and other belongings.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police apprehended four criminals who had committed the crime.

The arrested were identified as Prashant a.k.a. Golu, resident of Mainpuri and Biru, resident of Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Two others are juveniles.

During questioning, Prashant revealed that he used to work as a delivery boy in a company and had embezzled about Rs 7,000 and left the company a few days back.

“He knew that the complainant used to collect huge cash on a daily basis. He along with his other accomplices planned for the robbery and carried out the crime. The accused bought clothes/shoes worth Rs 35,000, 2 iPhones worth Rs 1,21,000 from robbed cash,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

