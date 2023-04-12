SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Four Indian nationals were killed in a car accident in Nepal’s Sindhuli district, police said.

According to the District Police Office, the accident occurred late Tuesday night near Solabhanjyang of Kamalamai Municipality-3 along the Sindhulimadi-Khurkot section of the BP Highway.

The accident spot is some 100 km away from Kathmandu.

Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Silwal said the car had an Indian registration number and was heading to Kathmandu from the east.

The vehicle plunged about 500 metres from the road.

While three people died on the spot, one succumbed during treatment at a local hospital.

A fifth injured person has been hospitalised.

Silwal said that a process to establish the identities of the five Indian nationals is currently underway.

