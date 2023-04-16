WORLD

Four Indians among 16 killed in building fire in Dubai

NewsWire
0
0

At least 16 people, including four Indians, were killed and nine injured after a massive fire in a residential building in Deira district in Dubai, local media reported.

The deceased Indians were a couple from Kerala and two men who worked at the said building, Gulf News quoted an official at the Indian Consulate as saying.

The Indians who died were identified as Rijesh Kalangadan, 38, his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath, 32, Gudu Saliyakoondu, 49 and Imamkasim Abdul Khader, 43, the Gulf News reported.

The fire broke out on fourth floor of the building on Saturday at 12.35 p.m and soon spread to other areas. Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was informed about the inferno after which fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled around 2.42 p.m., The Khaleej Times reported.

The building has been sealed for safety reasons.

As per preliminary investigations, fire was caused by lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

20230416-135803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RCEP, CCFTA support Cambodia’s growth over medium term

    South African police seize 380 kg of cocaine

    GoPro may soon launch Hero11 Black with some improvements

    Meta’s social VR platform Horizon Worlds struggling to woo users