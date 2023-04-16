At least 16 people, including four Indians, were killed and nine injured after a massive fire in a residential building in Deira district in Dubai, local media reported.

The deceased Indians were a couple from Kerala and two men who worked at the said building, Gulf News quoted an official at the Indian Consulate as saying.

The Indians who died were identified as Rijesh Kalangadan, 38, his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath, 32, Gudu Saliyakoondu, 49 and Imamkasim Abdul Khader, 43, the Gulf News reported.

The fire broke out on fourth floor of the building on Saturday at 12.35 p.m and soon spread to other areas. Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was informed about the inferno after which fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled around 2.42 p.m., The Khaleej Times reported.

The building has been sealed for safety reasons.

As per preliminary investigations, fire was caused by lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

