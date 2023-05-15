INDIALIFESTYLE

Four injured after driver loses control over the car in Delhi

Four people including two women were injured after the driver lost control over the rash and recklessly driven car and hit the other two cars near Delhi’s Keshav Puram metro station on Monday morning, an official said.

According to police, on Monday morning around 9.25 a.m, Dev (22), a resident of Shakurpur hit two cars from behind while driving a Hyundai i10 car near Keshav Puram Metro Station.

“Four occupants of the offending car including the driver Dev got injured. Two women have been discharged after first aid and the driver along with passenger Shiv have been referred to higher centres for further treatment,” said a senior police official.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Keshav Puram police station.

