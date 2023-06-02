INDIA

Four injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Four people were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi on Friday, an official said.

According to police, around 12.30 p.m., a police control room call was received at Prem Nagar police station regarding an incident of collapse of the roof of an under construction building in which some labourers have sustained injuries.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot at Inder Enclave Phase II, Kirari Suleman Nagar in Prem Nagar area. Four labourers identified as Akhilesh Shah, 35, a resident of Prem Nagar, Asar Modh, 36, Riyazuddin, 42 and Aman, 44, all residents of Inder Enclave Phase-II were found injured,” said a senior police official.

The injured persons were taken to Shree International Aggarsain Hospital, Rohini. Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment.

“In the preliminary enquiry, it was discovered that the under-construction roof had collapsed due to use of poor quality of construction material,” said the official, adding that legal action is being taken in accordance with the law.

