INDIA

Four injured as roof of house collapses in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Four people were injured after a portion of roof of their house in a government colony at Dalibagh collapsed, officials said on Thursday.

The incident which took place late on Wednesday night, is believed to have been caused by rains in the state capital.

Dr Rajkumar Vishwakarma, DGP, UP, said, “A portion of the roof of the building at Dalibagh collapsed. All the four persons buried in the rubble were rescued. Firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue those trapped under the debris while a few residents were evacuated through the stairs.”

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

Around three-four families were living in the old building for a long time, said locals. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar also reached the site to take stock of the situation.

On January 24, the collapse of the five-storey Alaya apartment building on Wazir Hasan Road had claimed three lives in the same area.

20230504-085602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Children travel in tractor trolley to school in UP

    3 killed in road accident near Hyderabad

    Political furore erupts as Sakinaka rape victim succumbs (Ld)

    Bihar RJD leaders in no hurry to take Covid jab