Four people were injured after a portion of roof of their house in a government colony at Dalibagh collapsed, officials said on Thursday.

The incident which took place late on Wednesday night, is believed to have been caused by rains in the state capital.

Dr Rajkumar Vishwakarma, DGP, UP, said, “A portion of the roof of the building at Dalibagh collapsed. All the four persons buried in the rubble were rescued. Firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue those trapped under the debris while a few residents were evacuated through the stairs.”

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

Around three-four families were living in the old building for a long time, said locals. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar also reached the site to take stock of the situation.

On January 24, the collapse of the five-storey Alaya apartment building on Wazir Hasan Road had claimed three lives in the same area.

